UDMR's Biro Rozalia: NATO SecGen draws attention on challenges to international stability and security

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has drawn attention to challenges to international stability and security, citing brutal forms of terrorism in EU's neighborhood, sophisticated cyber attacks, Russia's destabilizing behavior, as well as China's ascension, Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) MP Biro Rozalia said on Friday, after she recently attended a European conference on foreign policy, security and defense.

"Mr Stoltenberg emphasized that the challenges currently threatening our international stability and security are brutal forms of terrorism in EU's neighborhood, sophisticated cyber attacks, Russia's destabilizing behavior, China's ascension, the implications of climate change and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic," Biro told a press conference.

As President of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Biro Rozalia participated, online, March 3-4, in the biannual interparliamentary conference on Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) and Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP), organised by Portugal, which holds the presidency of the EU Council. Discussions focused on two major topics: EU-NATO cooperation and the Strategic Compass, as well as EU cooperation for a comprehensive strategy for Africa.

The online conference, chaired by the President of European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, David McAllister, saw the participation of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.