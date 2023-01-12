UDMR's Kelemen: Coalition discusses problems of Romanian society, not government rotation

The discussions in the governing coalition focused on the problems of the Romanian society, and not on the government rotation, with the agreement that concerns it to be respected, deputy prime minister Kelemen Hunor, leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (co-ruling UDMR), said on Wednesday night at the public broadcaster TVR Info.

"At this time, everyone is concerned with political scenarios, but I am not really preoccupied with any of the options, because there is a coalition agreement, there is an agreement between the two parties regarding the rotation [the National Liberal Party prime minister set to be replaced with a Social Democratic Party prime minister, in May, ed. n.], and both officially and unofficially, I have not heard anyone questioning this agreement. Neither in the coalition nor in the bilateral discussions have I yet heard such a variant of giving up the protocol," Kelemen Hunor said.

According to him, there is a coalition agreement, there is collaboration in the coalition, there is an agreement on the rotation and, if everything that was put on paper in 2021 is respected, then this will happen.

"Nothing else was discussed in the coalition other than the problems of Romanian society: economic problems, yes, the problems of the PNRR [National Recovery and Resilience Plan], the PNI [the National Investment Plan], the cohesion funds and so on, but no word about whether or not someone is giving up the rotation. This coalition, as it is, is a strong political coalition, it is destined to collaborate. (...) If someone does not respect the signed agreement, that is another discussion. I do not deny that any agreement can be renegotiated at some point, but the citizen should not feel this. (...) The important thing is whether we keep our promises or not," the UDMR leader emphasized.

"The rotation does not concern us [UDMR, ed. n.]. We are not involved in the rotation, in the sense of changing something, because there, in the agreement, it is written: 'There is a change of prime minister between PNL - PSD, the General Secretariat of the Government and four ministries'. So we are not concerned with the rotation in the sense of being directly involved in these changes. (...) So I don't want to get involved in the rotation, when I am not part of the rotation. There is an agreement in which we are not a party. Well, if they respect the signed agreement, then everything is concluded in five days," he said.

The UDMR leader said that he did not hear any of the PNL and PSD leaders saying that they do not want to respect the coalition agreement and the bilateral agreement on the rotation.AGERPRES