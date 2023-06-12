UDMR's Kelemen: Without getting the development portfolio we cannot move forward

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will leave the ruling coalition unless it gets the Ministry of Development in the future government, UDMR national leader Kelemen Hunor said on Monday at the end of a meeting with the UDMR parliamentary groups and ministers.

"I presented to my colleagues in the parliamentary groups the stage or situation of the negotiations, precisely what I presented to you yesterday at the Government House after the discussions were over. I explained to them what our position under the mandate of the Standing Council was - following the agreement signed in 2021. We have undertaken responsibility of governing until 2024; we have done a good job at the three ministries and we consider that there is no reason to make a change in those two ministries that remain in the government composition, because we accepted the Ministry of Sports to be abolished. (...) Of course, we left the door open; there is room for negotiation. Without the development portfolio we cannot move forward, but we can discuss, if our colleagues want, about the environment portfolio," Kelemen said at the Parliament House.

Asked if without the Ministry of Development UDMR will no longer remain in the future government, he answered: "You have got it right." AGERPRES