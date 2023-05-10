UDMR's Turos Lorand: Today coalition leaders agreed to move forward, according to the protocol.

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) is not considering leaving the government and there is no pressure to do so, the leader of the Union's senators, Turos Lorand, told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

"The information emerging in the public space this afternoon, after the party chairmen stated that we are moving ahead after the agreement signed in 2021, according to which the UDMR would consider leaving the government is erroneous. One year and a half ago, we committed ourselves to rule together with our partners with all the risks and responsibilities. Today, the coalition leaders have agreed to move forward on this political path, according to the protocol agreed by the coalition. From our point of view, the discussions are closed and there is no question of any partner leaving the coalition," Turos Lorand stated.

He underscored that there isn't and hasn't been any pressure for the UDMR to leave the government and, furthermore, there is no question of the governing coalition falling apart, told Agerpres.

"We believe that the UDMR ministers have done their job well, they have performed well, and the electorate appreciates this performance. These are speculations and I don't want to speculate where such information comes from. We are all pleased with the work of the UDMR ministers. We recently had a congress, each minister made a retrospective of his activity. We all believe that we put the right people in the right place and they managed to perform. The idea that we have fallen in the polls is really wrong," the leader of the UDMR senators conveyed.