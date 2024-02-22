UKRAINE - TWO YEARS OF WAR/ Trust in NATO, national army forces must get stronger (sociologist)

Romanians' confidence in NATO and in the army's ability to defend the country must be strengthened in the current international context, two years after the start of the invasion launched by the Russian Federation in Ukraine, sociologist Barbu Mateescu told AGERPRES.

"A significant part of the population needed clear, out loud and constant messages regarding Romania's security and its Western destiny. The redoubtable status of Mircea Geoana (NATO Deputy Secretary General, ed. n.) in the opinion polls that measure the intention to vote at presidential election is largely due to the fact that he assumed the mantle of communicator on this line. Currently, Romanians' trust in NATO and in the ability of the national armed forces to defend the country must get stronger, Donald Trump's statements acting as a disturbing factor," Barbu Mateescu declared for AGERPRES.

In his opinion, after the February 2022 invasion, Romanians gave numerous proofs of solidarity with Ukraine, with the Ukrainian refugees who arrived in our country, but later the support decreased, especially against the background of internal economic problems.

He believes that the war in Ukraine and the relations with the neighbouring country will not be determining issues in the current election year, Romanian citizens being more concerned with the priorities of everyday life.

In the same context, the sociologist deems that currently there is no major risk of coagulation, in Romanian society, of a majority supporting political formations with anti-Western or pro-Russian views.