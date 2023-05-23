UNATC theater performances for the Romanian communities in Rome, Turin, Padua and Venice.

The UNATC caravan for Romanians everywhere will travel between May 26 and 31 in Italy, to support a series of shows in Rome, Turin, Padua and Venice, UNATC informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The project is organized by the I. L. Caragiale National University of Theater and Cinematography, under the aegis of the Presidential Administration, and is supported by the Department for Romanians Everywhere and the Ministry of Education.

The official launch of the project will take place on May 26, at the headquarters of the Romanian Embassy in Italy, in the presence of the ambassador Gabriela Dancau, the rector of UNATC, Liviu Lucaci, and the teachers and children attending Romanian language, culture and civilization courses in Italy.

UNATC students from the 2nd and 3rd years prepared a suite of three performances: D'ale Carnavalului, by I.L. Caragiale, Nunta in Popor, inspired by Romanian traditions and folklore, and Strings, supported by those studying the marionettes specialization.

The program of the UNATC Caravan in Italy is as follows: May 27 - Parish of the Entry into the Church of the Mother of God (Via di Santa Cornelia, 72-25, Rome /Prima Porta); May 28 - Villaggio Romeno (Via del Mare 188, Albano Laziale); May 29 - Ascension of the Holy Cross Parish (Via Accademia Albertina, 11, Turin); May 30 - Parish of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul (San Gregorio, via Vigonovese 69, Padua); May 31 - Saint Lucia Martyr Parish (Via Everardo Scaramuzza 23, Zelarino, Venezia).