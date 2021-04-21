Unemployment rate down to 1.21 pct in Bucharest in March

The unemployment rate decreased in the Capital, in March 2021, by 0.82%, reaching 1.21%, with 14,974 unemployed people, of whom 8,127 women being registered in the records of the Bucharest Municipal Agency for Employment (AMOFM).

According to a press release of AMOFM Bucharest, of the total number of 14,974 unemployed people, 4,601 were beneficiaries of unemployment benefits, and 10,373 were not drawing unemployment benefits.

The highest share in the total number of unemployed people registered in the records of AMOFM Bucharest were high school graduates (35.12%), followed by higher education graduates (26.25%), and 18.47% vocational/arts and crafts school graduates. Of the total number of registered unemployed people, secondary school graduates accounted for 16.81%, those with post-secondary education 2.08%, and primary graduates and those with no education, 1.27%.