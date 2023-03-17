Unemployment rate increases to 5.8pct in last quarter of 2022

The unemployment rate in quarter 4 of 2022 rose by 0.4 percentage points compared to the previous three months up to 5.8pct, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

By age groups, the unemployment rate reached the highest level (22.7pct) among young people (15-24 years old), told Agerpres.

By gender, the gap between the two unemployment rates was 1.2 percentage points (6.3pct for men against 5.1pct for women), and by residential area it was 6.1 percentage points (9.3pct in rural areas compared to 3.2pct in urban areas).

The employment rate of the working-age population (15-64 years) was 62.8pct in quarter 4 of 2022, down by 0.6 percentage points compared to quarter 3 of 2022.

The employment rate was higher for men (71pct compared to 54.5pct for women), namely for people living in urban areas (68.1pct compared to 56.6pct in rural areas). The employment rate of young people (15-24 years) was 19.6pct.

Apart from the 7778.8 thousand employed persons, another 655.4 thousand persons worked in their own agricultural household, in order to produce agricultural goods intended exclusively or mainly for self-consumption, being in one of the following situations: either the majority of the production obtained in the household was consumed in the household and only a small part of the agricultural production obtained was intended for sale, or the agricultural production obtained is intended exclusively for own consumption, but represents a substantial part of the total consumption of the household. In this context, the INS mentions that as of quarter 1 of 2021, the persons included in the categories above are considered inactive or unemployed (depending on whether or not they meet the 3 criteria used in the definition of ILO unemployment).

Together with the employed people, they make up the "productive population" who amounted to 8.434 million people in quarter 4 of 2022. The rate of the productive population calculated for the 15-64 age group was 66.2pct , in the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the 20-64 age group, it stood at 72pct.