Unemployment rate registered in Bucharest in August - 1.18%

The unemployment rate registered in Bucharest in August stood at 1.18%, and the number of unemployed reached 14,402 people, according to the data of the Bucharest Municipal Agency for Employment (AMOFM), published on Thursday, agerpres reports.

According to the centralized data, out of the total registered in the AMOFM records, 7,806 are women.

Also, out of the 14,602 unemployed, 3,202 were beneficiaries of unemployment benefits, and 11,400 were unpaid unemployed.Regarding the structure of unemployment by age groups, it is as follows: 296 people under 25 years old, 1,334 people between 25 and 29 years old, 3,371 people between 30 and 39 years old, 4,083 people between 40 and 49 years old, 3,120 people between 50 and 55 years old, respectively 2,398 people over 55 years old.Unemployed people with high school education have the highest share in the total number of unemployed people registered in the records of AMOFM Bucharest (35.59%), followed by those with higher education (24.65%), and 18.22% graduated from the vocational / arts school and jobs.At the same time, the unemployed with the level of secondary education represent 17.36% of the total registered unemployed, those with post-secondary education are 3.08%, and those with primary education and without education account for 1.10%.According to AMOFM, the structure of registered unemployed by occupation level, established by profiling, is as follows: 2,067 people very hard to employ, 4,505 hard to employ, 4,192 medium employable, while 3,838 are easily employable people.