Universities of Oradea, Chisinau, Padua discuss Latinity, Romanity, Romanianness

The University of Oradea though the Oradea-Chisinau Silviu Dragomir Centre of Interdisciplinary Studies is co-organiser of the 5th edition of the now virtual International Conference "Latinity, Romanity, Romanianness," taking place November 5-6, Agerpres informs.

According to a press statement of the university, the other organisers of the scientific event are the Faculty of History and Philosophy of the State University of Chisinau and the Department of Linguistic and Literary Studies of the Universita degli Studi in Padua, Italy.

The University of Oradea is not only a co-organiser of the event, but it also has two officials on the scientific board of the event and three researchers who will present the fruit of their research in one of the sections of the conference.

It is about Dean of the Faculty of History, International Affairs, Political Sciences and Communication Sciences Gabriel Moisa, who will deliver a paper on Mihail G. Samarineanul as a militant for consolidating the Romanian identity at the western border of Romania in the interwar period, and Director of the Centre for Doctoral Studies in History at the University of Oradea Sorin Sipos, who will talk about how Romanians in the Romanian Principalities were perceived in the descriptions of foreign writers in 1710-1810.

Roland Olah, a doctoral student at the University of Oradea, will also deliver a paper the developments in illegal immigration of Romanians in 1980-1989 as told in personal stories and reflected in statistics.

At the beginning of the conference, historian Valeriu Mutruc will release his book on agrarian life in Basarabia in the first decades of the Russian imperial rule.