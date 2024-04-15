US troop deployment to Romania proves US Black Sea solidarity, commitment (minister)

The deployment of US troops in Romania is proof of US solidarity and commitment towards the Black Sea region, said on Monday Romania's Defence Minister Angel Tilvar at a meeting with US ambassador Kathleen Kavalec.

According to the Defence Ministry (MApN), the meeting of the two officials offered an opportunity to address important defence subjects, including the current security situation in the Black Sea and Middle East regions, the modernisation plans for the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base and prospects for bilateral defence co-operation.

Tilvar thanked the American official for constant dialogue and close coordination, essential aspects in a constantly changing security environment, which further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

He also reiterated the importance of the presence of US troops in Romania that rounds up NATO's deterrence and defence capabilities, appreciating the professionalism of the US forces.

"This deployment is yet another proof of US solidarity and commitment to the Black Sea region, and persistent contribution is fundamental in deterring Russian actions in the region," he said.

Both officials also concluded that providing continued multidimensional international assistance is essential to support Ukraine in its defensive effort and restore regional and international order and stability.

At the end of the meeting, both sides agreed to continue dialogue in order to develop common priorities in the run-up to the NATO Summit in Washington in July.