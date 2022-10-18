USR announces that it will challenge justice laws package at Constitutional Court

Save Romania Union (USR) informed that it will challenge the three justice laws at the Constitutional Court, which it considers "much worse than those of the Dragnea regime", told Agerpres.

"USR requested, initially, the removal from the agenda of the Plenary debates on justice laws, their return to the committee and the extension of the debate deadline until the Romanian authorities receive the Venice Commission's point of view on the amendment proposals," according to a USR press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday evening.

The leader of the USR group in the Senate, Radu Mihail, drew attention to the fact that the government program foresees the commitment to take into account the reports of European bodies in the field of justice.

According to the USR, the request of its senators was voted down by the Social-Democratic Party (PSD), National Liberal Party (PNL) Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) majority. At the same time, the president of the Senate Constitutional Commission, Simona Spataru (USR), said that the changes supported by the current coalition "weaken" the justice system.

For his part, the former Minister of Justice from the USR, deputy Stelian Ion, said, in a post on Facebook, that the justice laws passed the Senate "quickly, without debates on the articles, in an emergency procedure" that did not allow the amendments to be supported in plenary.

The Senate plenary reunion adopted, on Monday, as a decision-making body, the draft law on judicial organization, the draft law on the Statute of judges and prosecutors and the draft law on the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM).