USR calls for emergency dismissal of ICR London director

Save Romania Union (USR) requests the president of the Romanian Cultural Institute to "urgently dismiss" the director of ICR London, Catinca Maria Nistor, in the context in which she "distorted the truth about her studies".

"What Catinca Maria Nistor did is clear: she lied to the Romanian Parliament. She looked us in the eye and lied to us. This way of working - a lie and a hoax - becomes the governing recipe of the PSD - PNL - UDMR [the Social Democratic Party - the National Liberal Party - the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] coalition. Mrs Nistor must urgently be removed. We, USR, are calling for it, common sense calls for it," said Radu Mihail, the leader of USR senators, in a release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

USR recalls that, during the hearings in Parliament, Catinca Maria Nistor presented herself as a "graduate of the London School of Economics", a fact that was also included in her own CV. In fact, as USR mentions, she is "the holder of certificates of participation in some summer courses."

"Such a distortion of the facts - in which participation in a summer school becomes the graduation of a prestigious institution - is, from any point of view, at least morally incompatible with the status of representative of the Romanian state and with the principles of cultural diplomacy. We hope you understand the seriousness of such distortions - more precisely, lies by omission - and the stigma that they risk throwing on the Romanian Cultural Institute as a whole. We therefore ask you to urgently dismiss Catinca Maria Nistor from the position of director of ICR London," reads the written request addressed by USR to the president of the Romanian Cultural Institute, Liviu Jicman, according to the cited release.