USR demanding JusMin Predoiu resigned

The Save Romania Union (USR) is demanding Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu to resign office for a bill to discard the Judicial Crime Investigation Section (SIIJ), claiming that the opinion of the Venice Commission confirms that "SIIJ was not discarded, but only reorganised."

"The Venice Commission confirms in its opinion published today what USR claimed in the debates in Parliament: SIIJ was not discarded, but only reorganised, while the powers of DNA and DIICOT were severely impaired. For all these reasons, and also because he refused to wait for the opinion of the Venice Commission, Minister Catalin Predoiu must resign as a matter of urgency, and if he does not do so, his resignation must be demanded. In his turn, President Klaus Iohannis, the one who endorsed the PSD-PNL government and also the blow to the fight against corruption and the Romanian Justice, must explain to the Romanians why he is following in the footsteps of Liviu Dragnea," reads a press statement released by USR, Agerpres reports.For his part, USR MP Stelian Ion, a former justice minister, said the Venice Commission's opinion "exposed the blatant lies of Minister Predoiu and the toxicity of his bill that amputated the powers of DNA and DIICOT."USR also announces that it will propose a legislative amendment to "repair the damage" done by the bill of Minister Catalin Predoiu.It also says that in January the Venice Commission was notified about the SIIJ bill in a request submitted by MP Iulian Bulai to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.The Venice Commission expresses in its opinion its regret at the rush with which the law on the disbandment of SIIJ passed through Parliament and was promulgated.At the same time, the Venice Commission recommends re-establishing the powers of the DNA and DIICOT specialized prosecutor's offices in order to investigate and prosecute crimes under their jurisdiction committed by judges and prosecutors.