USR: In past three years, number of employees in local administration grew by nearly 30,000

The Save Romania Union (USR) states that in the past three years, since the PSD holds the majority of mayors and county council chairs in the country, the number of employees in local administrations grew by nearly 30,000, which would imply salary costs of nearly 1.94 billion lei (1 euro=rd 4.75 lei).

"Careful, the figure above does not include the employees in the companies established by Gabriela Firea (Mayor of the Capital) in Bucharest or other similar ones in other mayoralties. How much do the salaries cost? 1.94 billion lei if we assume they receive the average wage, at the level of the year 2020," a Facebook post of the USR shows.Furthermore, according to USR deputy Cristian Seidler, in the past eight years (January 2012 - December 2019), the number of employees in executive local authorities, mayoralties and county councils grew by 43,000 persons. He mentioned for AGERPRES that the source of his information is the Ministry of Public Finance, who responded to a request formulated on the basis of Law 544/2001 regarding access to public interest information.The USR deputy mentioned that in December 2019, the executive local authorities were counting for 273,939 employees.AGERPRES