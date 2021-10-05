USR PLUS to participate responsibly in consultations, talk to PNL if other PM nominated

The Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party ( USR PLUS) alliance, minor at rule, will participate "responsibly" in consultations for the appointment of the future prime minister, USR PLUS Deputy Chairman Dan Barna said on Tuesday, adding that talks will be held with the National Liberal Party (PNL), major at rule, if they come up with another proposal for prime minister than incumbent Florin Citu.

He pointed out that a joint government with the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) is out of the question.

"As the party's elected chairman has announced, we are responsibly participating in the consultations. We also have a prime ministerial pick: my colleague Dacian Ciolos. He is validated by the party, he is newly elected, so we are talking about highest legitimacy. If the President decided such a scenario, we could discuss such a scenario. Based on what has been signed and on the coalition agreement, obviously, the prime minister pick belongs to PNL, and we respect that. If another prime minister is put forth, we will join the conversation (...) We join the consultations. We are open to all options by which we can get out of the crisis as soon as possible," Barna said at the Parliament House.According to him, USR PLUS will discuss with PNL national chairman Florin Citu whether or not PNL comes up with another prime minister."Being the result of the PNL Congress convention, we understand that Florin Citu represents the liberal character, values and principles. He is the chairman of PNL; we are discussing with him if it is the case and if indeed PNL comes up with another prime minister. (...) This issue of the prime minister was settled today by Parliament in a natural way, as the motion of censure succeeded by a large majority," said Barna.