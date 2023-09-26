USR says Justice Minister issued favourable opinion on tax measures bill in spite of experts' arguments

The Save Romania Union (USR) maintains that Justice Minister Alina Gorghiu has given a favourable opinion on the draft law on some fiscal budget measures despite the "solid arguments of unconstitutionality" prepared by the ministry's experts.

USR mentions that it has received the opinion drafted by experts from the Ministry of Justice for the "Tax Increase Law," for which Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu wants to take responsibility.

"There are dozens of pages of arguments on the unconstitutionality and illegality of the provisions of this law. However, Minister Alina Gorghiu issued a favourable opinion for this law," USR says in a press release.

USR Chairman Catalin Drula reiterates that the party's representatives, together with the Right Force party, will challenge this law at the Constitutional Court.

"Marcel Ciolacu is trampling on the Constitution, the Fiscal Code, the Law of Fiscal-Budgetary Responsibility, we all already knew. But how could Alina Gorghiu, a PNL [National Liberal Party] minister, give a favourable opinion with these solid arguments of unconstitutionality prepared by the ministry's experts? (...) We, the USR together with the Right Force, will attack this abusive, uneconomic and unconstitutional law at the CCR. If Alina Gorghiu chose to ignore the arguments of the experts from the Ministry of Justice, we will bring them before the judges of the Constitutional Court, along with other sound reasons," said Catalin Drula.

The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate will meet on Tuesday, at 6 p.m., in a joint session, for the assumption of the Government's responsibility on the draft law on fiscal-budgetary measures.

The decision was taken by the joint standing bureaus.

The leaders of the two chambers of Parliament have decided that senators and deputies may submit amendments to the draft adopted by the Executive by 1 p.m.

The Government adopted in Monday's meeting the draft on fiscal-budgetary measures.