USR's Barna: PSD-PNL majority is taking advantage of AUR violence to block a motion

The Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party (PSD-PNL) majority is taking advantage of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) violence to block the simple motion on energy, which is unacceptable, Save Romania Union (USR) MP Dan Barna said on Monday after Parliament resumed a plenary session suspended due to an incident between George Simion, AUR's national chairman, and Energy Minister Virgil Popescu.

"What happened at the microphone of Parliament is unacceptable and intolerable, which is why I have endorsed very firm measures and the amendment of the regulations so that such situations do not happen again. But what the PSD-PNL majority is doing, taking advantage of the violence resorted to by AUR to block a simple motion is unacceptable. The fact that this alibi was tried to be used to say 'we give up debating the motion and just take a vote on it' is something we could not agree with in the standing bureau, because (...) the Romanian citizens have the right to know what is happening with their energy bills and what is happening with this prospect of surging bills and that right cannot be validated by Mr Simion's hooliganism and violence," Barna told the plenary session.

He added that at the meeting of the Standing Bureau, USR did not agree with the suspension of the debates on the simple motion tabled by USR, but the PSD-PNL majority showed opposition, Agerpres.ro informs.

In response, Simion warned Barna about "being left without a party."

"It's unbelievable! Is Mr Barna speaking of hooliganism and violence? Mr Barna shows up and does the same provocative thing as the energy minister, who is a thief and says about Putin that we are a pro-Russian party. Mr Barna, watch out: you will be left without a party! Take care of your own business and quit talking about our ideological guidelines, which are by no means pro-Russian; it is you, through Father Ciolos who are with Macron and Russia - drop the attitude. So, we will persevere," said Simion.