USR's Barna: Romanians have earned the right to be in Schengen

Save Romanian Union (USR) Deputy Chairman Dan Barna said on Tuesday that Romanians earned the right to be in Schengen and that he asked the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Pia Kauma, to support "this security priority for Romania" at the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting, told Agerpres.

"Romanians have earned the right to be in Schengen. I had a discussion with OSCE PA President Pia Kauma, asking her to support this security priority for Romania at the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting. The OSCE Ministerial Council meeting will take place in Skopje, North Macedonia, from 30 November to 1 December, and we need all relevant voices in support of Romania's and Bulgaria's accession to Schengen, as the last chance for accession this year will be decided at the JHA Council on 4-5 December. Romania's accession is on the agenda, on the provisional agenda. Ms Pia Kauma assured me that she will support in the debates the fair and legitimate position of Romania and Bulgaria to be accepted in the Schengen area," Barna wrote on Facebook.

He mentioned that the theme of the 21st autumn meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA), which he attended these days in Yerevan, was "OSCE in times of crisis."

"I argued at the OSCE PA meeting, at the session on security and the role of the OSCE in an era of conflict, that there is a need to adapt to the new political context and the current conflicts both in the OSCE and at the level of the member countries. The security of citizens, democratic and European values are at stake more than at any time since 1945. We must contribute to this by standing side by side with those facing the new shape of evil in this period, as OSCE PA President Pia Kauma has said: 'lasting peace and security require trust and reconciliation, and political leaders have a responsibility to find the way.' As always, over the past year and a half, I have asked all those present to support Moldova in strengthening the basic institutions, building resilience and a sustainable and irreversible European path. Because joining the European Union is an objective that can be achieved by Moldova in the new geostrategic context," Barna added.

He said that Romania strongly supports this European path of Moldova and Ukraine.