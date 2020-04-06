USR's Barna: We believe state needs to make sacrifices not to ask Romanians to make sacrifices themselves

Save Romania Union (USR) believes that, in the context of the state of emergency caused by the novel coronavirus, the state is the one that should make the most sacrifices, instead of asking the average Romanians to make sacrifices themselves, said the leader of this party, Dan Barna.

"President Klaus Iohannis has spoken today about the need to reassess the expenditures of the state in the context of the prolongation of the state of emergency caused by the novel coronavirus (...) We believe that the state is the one that should make the most sacrifices instead of asking the average Romanians to make sacrifices themselves," Dan Barna wrote on his Facebook page.According to him, the ones who should make the "sacrifices" right now are the pensioners with special pensions, "the luxury state employees" and the "local barons.""The ones who should make sacrifices right now are the pensioners who receive such pensions that are ten times higher than the minimum pension in Romania, without a proper contribution. Also, the luxury public employees, those who receive huge salaries every month and all kinds of allowances for participating in management boards and general assemblies of state institutions or state-owned companies, only because they represent or are close to the political party holding the power (...) The local barons, too, should make "sacrifices", as they are much too used to using public money to grow the bank accounts of their own companies (...)," said the USR leader.Barna added that Romania will have a chance to overcome the crisis if such measures are taken such as the cut to 300 of the number of MPs, digitisation of public institutions, conducting the inventory of the state assets and capitalizing on those who consume resources and, not last, by speeding up the drawing of European funds into the economy.President Klaus Iohannis on Monday stated that the Government will have to make "a comprehensive analysis" and reassess the expenditures and revenues, in the context in which the situation with the state budget is "complicated." A