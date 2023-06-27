USR's Drula: Bill to be put up for vote by PSD, PNL doesn't repeal special pensions.

The bill to be put up for vote by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) these days does not repeal special pensions, the Save Romania Union (USR) chairman, deputy Catalin Drula, stated, told Agerpres.

"Romania could have had over 10 billion EUR in its accounts from the PNRR [the National Recovery and Resilience Plan - editor's note] this year, but, because of the PSD and the PNL, we beardy are to receive half of the money," Drula showed in a post on his Facebook page.

The USR chairman argues that Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu "is struggling to meet the milestones for payment request 2 and the money will not come in until September because of the delays."

"There is no chance to get the money for the payment requests 3 and 4, which were scheduled this year. More seriously is that Ciolacu further attempts to trick the people in Brussels. The reform of special pensions is one of the milestones from the payment request 3, and the bill which the PSD and the PNL want to vote on these days does not repeal any special pension. This is how Romania's future is being played at the slot machines: billions of EUR for schools, hospitals, highways," Drula added.