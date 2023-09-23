USR's Drula: I call on Romanian and Bulgarian governments to eliminate the Friendship Bridge toll

Save Romania Union (USR) leader Catalin Drula on Saturday called on the Romanian and Bulgarian governments to eliminate the toll for crossing Friendship Bridge Ruse-Giurgiu, told Agerpres.

"This bridge toll is an obstacle to the free movement of people and goods between our countries. After Schengen accession there will be no more passport control booths, why would we have another one to hinder traffic?," Catalin Drula told a press conference held at the border crossing point between Romania and Bulgaria.

The event was attended by MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk, co-president of the Co-President of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) (to which USR belongs), Dan Barna, vice-president of USR and ALDE Europe, and USR MEP Vlad Botos.

"Romania and Bulgaria have met all the conditions for joining the Schengen Area and it is imperative that the governments in Sofia and Bucharest do everything in their power to integrate our countries into the free movement area this year. It is a right earned through hard work by both peoples and they must enjoy it as soon as possible," stressed Catalin Drula, according to a press release.

The press conference was part of the event "Schengen: a bridge. The importance of the Schengen area for Romania and Bulgaria", organized by Vlad Botos and Ilhan Kyuchyuk, with the support of Renew Europe.