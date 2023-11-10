USR's Drula: I have sent letter to EC on Romania's budget ransacking by decree

Save Romanian Union (USR) Chairman Catalin Drula announced on Friday, in a press conference held in Arad, that he sent a letter to the European Commission regarding the recent measures of the Romanian Government and the "budget ransack," in an attempt to "stop this fiscal disaster."

Drula said that USR is "making every effort to stop this fiscal disaster of the Government" and sent a letter to the European Commission regarding "the deviation from the excessive deficit procedure and the unconstitutional measures in the fiscal area, the ransack of Romania's budget by decree."

The USR leader said that he informed the Commission representatives about this also through direct discussions, "because the financial stability of the Member States is obviously a concern of the European Commission."

"We are using all the possibilities to protect Romanians' public money and among them was this information to the European Commission because the situation, as the PNL [National Liberal Party] Finance Minister says, is serious," said Drula.

He believes that Romanians have been witnessing for two years "a government that is proposing a programmed bankruptcy of Romania."

"Privileges are untouched, special pensions are in place and we are told that they will be eliminated in 40 years, a bad joke, obviously, to a government that can't hold on to its measures even for a month. I saw Marcel Ciolacu say that it is unconstitutional not to create special pensions. Apart from the fact that this is a lie, it shows the PSD [Social Democratic Party] and PNL vision of the Romanian state: privileges for a few and a hand in the pocket of the many," said Catalin Drula.

The USR Chairman also said that the impact of the increase in special pensions from 1 January 2024 was estimated at 1.65 billion lei, "that is exactly the money that they have hurried to take away from IT-workers, construction workers, agricultural workers already from 1 November."