USR's Drula: PNL and PSD, stop your attacks on Pillar II pensions

National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula on Monday asked the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to stop what he calls their "attacks" on Pillar II pensions, given that, according to USR, a new amendment to the Tax Code would lead to a taxation of up to 20% of private pensions instead of 10% as so far.

"Their new plan: treat private pensions the same as special pensions. While private pensions so far used to be taxed at 10%, now, under a simple amendment to the Tax Code, we could have a taxation of up to 20%. It is legislative chaos, an ambiguity in the Tax Code - more specifically Law 282/2023 - which puts our work in the same pot with the unsustainable privileges of some. It is unacceptable to say that Pillar II pensions, based on contributions, are the same as special pensions," Drula is quoted as saying in a press statement released by USR.

According to him, "this is not the first attack on Pillar II pensions thought out by PNL and PSD."

"The last category affected were those in IT. We add employees from construction, the food industry and agriculture. In total, one million Romanians will have a lower pension due to the changes to the Tax Code. All this could not have happened without the consent of the PNL minister of finance."