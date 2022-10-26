USR's Mosteanu: PNL and PSD reject introduction into debate of bill abolish MPs' pensions

The National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) have again rejected the Save Romania Union's (USR) request from the meeting of the joint Standing Bureaus regarding the inclusion on the agenda of the plenary session of Parliament of the bill on the abolition of parliamentary pensions, which is an "unprecedented constitutional abuse," the leader of the USR deputies, Ionut Mosteanu said on Wednesday after the meeting of the Parliament's leadership, told Agerpres.

Mosteanu said that PNL and PSD have been "blocking" this bill for more than half a year.

He stated that the USR requested in the meeting of the Standing Bureaus that the legal committees give a point of view on the notification sent by the District Court 3 on sending to court of the president of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP).

Mosteanu argued that a new president of the Permanent Electoral Authority is needed.

USR again demands that PSD and PNL stop protecting the president of AEP, Mosteanu said.