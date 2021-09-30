Vaccine Lottery to kick off on Sunday with 15,000,000 lei in prizes up for grabs

Romania's Vaccine Lottery will be running between October 3 and December 31, 2021, with 1,139 prizes worth a total of 15,000,000 lei up for grabs; the draw for the 1 million lei grand prize will take place in the last week of the 14-week campaign, the Romanian National Lottery announced on Thursday.

The first draw of the Vaccine Lottery will be held on Sunday, October 3.

"The Vaccine Lottery consists of the random drawing of numbers for the award of cash prizes to anyone with a complete vaccination scheme who have generated their EU digital Covid certificate based on their national ID number and who register for participation in the app at https://certificat-covid.gov.ro. After registration, the participant receives an order number assigned chronologically; the app allows just one order number assigned to one ID. The order number is sent by e-mail to the e-mail account of the user authenticated on the website https://certificat-covid.gov.ro," the cited release states.

The program features 81 weekly prizes (80 prizes of 10,000 lei each and a big weekly prize of 100,000 lei), 3 monthly prizes (one 300,000 lei prize in the last week of each month) and two prizes at the end of the National Vaccine Program Lottery, to be drawn in the 3rd month, week 14 - a prize of 500,000 lei and the grand prize of 1,000,000 lei.

Each participant has 4 chances to win: a prize worth 10,000 lei or 100,000 lei, a prize of 300,000 lei, a prize of 500,000 lei and the top prize of 1,000,000 lei.

The final draw of the Vaccine Lottery will take place on December 31.

The first weekly draw will be done from the order numbers assigned to those who have registered until Friday, October 1, at noon, and the awards on offer are a prize of 100,000 lei and 80 prizes of 10,000 lei each.

The results of the draws will be announced on the website of the Romanian National Lottery, on the website of the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, and on the website of the Health Ministry.