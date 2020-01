Valerica Epure, recalled as ambassador to Indonesia and East Timor

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday the decree on recalling Valerica Epure as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Romania to the Republic of Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.

Valerica Epure had been accredited in 2013 as Romania's ambassador to Indonesia and in 2014 to East Timor, under decrees signed by former President Traian Basescu.