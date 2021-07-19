Value of transactions with commercial buildings down 23 pct in first half of year (analysis)

The total value of transactions with commercial real estate in Romania clocked in at 298 million euro in the first six months, dropping 23 pct over the similar period of the previous year, according to a report published on Monday by the real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The largest three transactions in the first half were conducted in the office space segment, by investors in Austria, who acquired the Campus 6.2 and Campus 6.3 (S Immo), The Light One (Uniqa RE) and the Bucharest Financial Plaza (Immofinanz) buildings.

Campus 6.2 & 6.3, with a surface area of 38,000 square meters, was acquired for 97 million euro. The Light One, with 22,000 square meters, cost 56 million euro, and Bucharest Financial Plaza, with 26,000 square meters, sold for 36 million euro. All three buildings are in Bucharest.

The next three transactions, with a cumulated value of around 189 million euro, represent 63 pct of the volume transacted in the first half of the year, mentions the Romania Investment Marketbeat report.

The next class of assets that investors were interested in were industrial and logistical spaces, a sector which attracted 24 pct of the capital involved in transactions with commercial buildings in the first six months.

Thus, CTP and Globalworth expanded their portfolios in industrial and logistical spaces, through the acquisition of buildings in the western part of Romania.

Furthermore, the Swedish group Oresa Ventures acquired the Solo Parc project, the largest logistical park in Iasi.

In what regards the hotel sector, it reported two transactions in Bucharest with a total value of around 21 million euro (7 pct of the total), the most important being the selling of the Ramada Majestic hotel on Victory Avenue, which attracted a new investor on the local market - the Swiss Visionapartments company.

The retail sector was less active in the first half of the year, only individual commercial spaces being transacted.

In total, the first half of the year saw the transaction of 24 properties, generating income with an average value of 12 million euro, Agerpres informs.