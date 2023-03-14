Variant of The Kiss sculpture by Auguste Rodin, auctioned by Artmark at 80,000 euros

A variant of The Kiss sculpture made by Auguste Rodin, one of the most emblematic representatives of the universal sculpture, will be auctioned, on March 29, by Artmark House, at the starting price of 80,000 euros.

The lot in Bucharest and put up for auction is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity recently issued, in 2022, by the Auguste Rodin Committee, which precisely identifies the specimen and specifies that the discovery is soon to be included in the new edition of the Auguste Rodin Resonated Catalogue (Catalogue Critique de l'oeuvre Sculpte d'Auguste Rodin).

Artmark adds that the work comes from the family of officer Nicolae Ionescu.

Still, the best rated work of the auction is The Circus World by Nicolae Tonitza, estimated at 90,000-160,000 euros, while The Girl With Pink Bows and Three Brothers, also by Tonitza, will be put up for sale at the estimated price of 70,000-120,000 euros each.

Also, auctioned will be at high amounts and lots: Elisabeta Doamna In Her Office by Nicolae Grigorescu, at 40,000-75,000 euros, Odihna/Rest and Return From The Fair by Nicolae Grigorescu, View from Balchik by Francisc Sirato and Static Nature With Melons And Grapes by Alexandru Ciucurencu, each at 15,000-25,000 euros.

The session also includes the watercolor Veduta Dobrogeana/Dobrogea Outlook by Cecilia Cutescu-Storck, which comes from the necklace of Princess Elisabeta, the daughter of Queen Maria and the future Queen of Greece. The work, which bears on the back the princess's cipher and which participated in the Artistic Youth exhibition in 1916, is put up for auction at the starting price of 900 euros.

Also present is the sculpture Arcas in repaos/ Archer In Rest, made in bronze by Ion Jalea, with a starting price of 5,000 euros. The stone version of the Arcasului/Archer model, carved in 1926, is in front of the Ion Jalea Museum in southeastern city of Constanta.