FOTO-VIDEO Iohannis, Erdogan discuss strengthening cooperation in energy

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday had a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the participation in the NATO Summit in Madrid, with energy cooperation strengthening being among their talks topics.

According to the Presidential Administration, during the discussions, President Iohannis highlighted the very good level of the Strategic Partnership relation between Romania and Turkey, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that the two countries have a very strong relationship. Moreover, the two counterparts hailed the increasing level of the economic relations, as well as the recent meeting of the Joint Economic Committee.

At the same time, they saluted the increasing dynamics of the political contacts and reconfirmed the common desire of organising this year the Romania-Poland-Turkey Trilateral meting on a president level.

The two presidents also agreed on strengthening the cooperation in the energy area, with an enhanced relevance in the current security context, the Presidential Administration also shows.

Turkey's President thanked for Romania's support in managing the vegetation fires that affected Turkey last year.

The two heads of state also approached the situation in Ukraine, as well as the development perspectives of the war triggered by the Russian Federation, a context in which President Iohannis presented the Romanian side's evaluation, including following the visit paid to Kyiv on June 16, and Turkey's President informed about the results of the mediation demarches it is carrying out.

Another important topic was the transit of the cereals from Ukraine, with President Iohannis having presented the efforts Romania made to increase the transit capacity through Romania.

