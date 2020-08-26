VIG profit in Romania - fourfold increase to 9.5 million euro in H1

The insurance companies owned by the Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) have recorded, in the first six months, a profit before tax of 9.5 million euro, an increase by 295 pct over the same period of last year, according to the financial results published on Wednesday by the Austrian group.

In the first semester of 2019, VIG recorded in Romania a profit before tax of 2.4 million euro.

On the Romanian market, VIG owns the companies BCR Life Insurance, Omniasig and Asirom.

At the same time, VIG obtained on the market in Romania a volume of gross written premiums worth 229.1 million euro, a drop of 2.5 pct over the same period of last year, when it had premiums worth 234.9 million euro.

On the other hand, the combined rate improved in Romania (-6.2 percentage points), to 96.4 in the first quarter, from 102.6 pct in the same interval of 2019.

According to a release from VIG, the group recorded satisfactory results in the first quarter of 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic being in full force.