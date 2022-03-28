Vouchers for families with low income to buy basic food items (PSD sources)

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will propose, in the package of measures that is to be elaborated in the governing coalition, the granting of 50 euro vouchers every two months so that families with low income can buy basic food items.

According to Social Democratic sources, the PSD will propose several measures in the package to support the standard of living of Romanians with low wages.

Among them is the granting of 50 euro vouchers every two months (until the end of the year) for the purchase of six basic foods, for households with both parents and at least two dependent children and single parent households with a median monthly net wage lower than 600 RON (151,000 households), to the persons that receive a minimum guaranteed income (168,000 persons), persons with disabilities (800,000 persons) and pensioners with income lower than 1,500 RON (2,349,517 pensioners).

The second measures that the PSD will support is addressed to pupils that come from families with low income.

Specifically, the Social Democrats are supporting the monthly granting of 30 euro vouchers for seven months (April-June and September-December 2022), for food, school supplies and clothes for the 156,000 pupils that receive social scholarships, Agerpres.ro informs.

The two measures will be submitted for approval in the governing coalition and to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.