We have, had and will have Catholic confessional school, says UDMR Targu Mures

The president of UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania, co-ruling) Targu Mures (central Romania), Kovacs Mihaly Levente, made an appeal for calm on Thursday, after the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ, Supreme Court of Romania, ed. n.) upheld the decision to annul the Order of the Minister of National Education of 2018, through which the procedures for the establishment of the Roman Catholic Theological High School Rákóczi Ferenc II were started.

"I urge all those who are concerned that the Roman Catholic Theological High School Rákóczi Ferenc II would be abolished again to be calm. We have, we had and we will have a Catholic confessional school in Targu Mures. Those who attacked the establishment of the school make proof of bad faith, are petty and do not know this city and the citizens of this city. They act according to outdated principles. (...) Although the motivation of the decision has not yet been made public, one thing is clear, and that is that we are united in sending this message: no matter who is disturbed by the existence of the Hungarian confessional school to be reconciled with the thought that, even if it were abolished, we will found it again. UDMR is still fully with students, teachers and parents. The authorization for the operation of the school in Targu Mures was regulated by an Order of minister who, at the same time, had approved the operation of an Orthodox school in Timisoara," Kovacs Mihaly Levente said in a press release.

The leader of UDMR Targu Mures also said that there is a demand from the community for this school.

A day ago, the ICCJ maintained the decision of the Targu Mures Court of Appeal, by which the Order of the Minister of Education was partly annulled.

"Annuls the Order of the Minister of National Education no. 4.320/09.08.2018 for granting the provisional functioning authorization for the educational unit the Roman Catholic Theological High School Rakoczi Ferenc II from Targu Mures. Annuls the Order of the Minister of National Education no.4.821/30.08.2018 regarding the functioning of the Roman Catholic Theological High School Rakoczi Ferenc II in Targu-Mures," is said in the decision of the Târgu Mureş Court of Appeal, maintained by the ICCJ by Decision no. 2.380/03.05.2022.

The Roman Catholic Theological High School Rakoczi Ferenc II in Targu-Mures was initially established by Decision no. 1.385/31.08.2015, then it was tried to re-establish the high school through a law adopted by the Romanian Parliament, and between June and August 2018, this high school was reestablished based on orders of the Ministry of National Education.

The first vice-president of the People's Movement Party (PMP), Marius Pascan, announced that the Roman Catholic Theological High School in Targu Mures, "founded illegally, no longer exists today".

"All the fuss of the illegal establishment and the rollercoaster started from the politicians of UDMR who made huge pressures at the level of the Romanian Government, the Parliament, the Ministry of National Education, the School Inspectorate of Mures County, the local public administration. Those politicians have deceived teachers, parents and students alike. Unfortunately, the latter are those who directly suffer the consequences. Now it is not known what will be the fate of the students, nor of the teachers within this educational unit, which has been operating illegally since 2019, nor what will happen next," Pascan said on Facebook.