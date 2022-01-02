Weather forecast: Higher temperatures in January than normal

Temperature values will be higher in January than those specific for this period in almost all regions of the country, according to meteorological estimates issued for the period January 3 - 31, 2022 by ECMWF - European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, published by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM).

Thus, in the week of January 3-10, 2022, the temperatures will be higher in all regions of the country, while the rainfall regime will be locally higher in the northern regions, but also deficient in the southern ones, and otherwise it will be close to normal for this interval, Agerpres.ro informs.

Between January 10 and 17, 2022, the average air temperature will be higher than normal for this period in most parts of the country. The precipitation amounts will be deficient in the intra-Carpathian regions, but locally also in the eastern and south-eastern ones, and in the rest they will be close to the normal ones for this interval.

Estimates for the week of January 17-24, 2022 show slightly higher average temperatures than normal for this period, throughout Romania and a poor rainfall regime in the northwestern half of the country. In the rest of the country it will generally be close to normal for this interval, according to the ANM.

In the last week of the forecast, January 24-31, 2022, the temperatures will be above those specific to this week, in all regions. The estimated precipitation amounts for this period will have a deficient trend throughout the country.

The meteorological estimates for the four weeks are made by the ECMWF, and the weekly average of air temperature deviations and precipitation amounts is compared to the average for the period 1993-2016.

ANM states that extreme phenomena with a short duration of manifestation cannot be predicted with the help of this product.