 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Weekend early closing time for stores in localities with high infection rates stays unchanged

Forbes.ro
covid-19 carantina izolare restrictii coronavirus

Prime Minister Florin Citu emphasized today that the weekend early closing time for stores in localities with higher infection rates will not change.

"I have permanent discussions with store chains, we also talked before making this decision, the closing time was not discussed, they only asked for a little time to prepare. We asked the stores to comply with certain inside shopping rules. I kept in contact with the retailers throughout this time, they understand very well the situation Romania is going through and they were at our side last year too, during the state of emergency. At this moment, things stay as they are, because they yield results," the Prime Minister told a news conference at the Victoria Palace of Government.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.