Weekend early closing time for stores in localities with high infection rates stays unchanged

Prime Minister Florin Citu emphasized today that the weekend early closing time for stores in localities with higher infection rates will not change.

"I have permanent discussions with store chains, we also talked before making this decision, the closing time was not discussed, they only asked for a little time to prepare. We asked the stores to comply with certain inside shopping rules. I kept in contact with the retailers throughout this time, they understand very well the situation Romania is going through and they were at our side last year too, during the state of emergency. At this moment, things stay as they are, because they yield results," the Prime Minister told a news conference at the Victoria Palace of Government.