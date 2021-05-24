Weightlifting: Four silver medals for Romania on first day of Junior World Weightlifting Championships

Cosmina Pana and Mihaela Cambei won four silver medals together on Sunday, on the first day of the Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent (Uzbekistan).

Cosmina Pana won the silver in the clean and jerk, the 45 kg category, with 84 kg. Pana (CSM Bacau) missed the clean and jerk contest and did not appear in the total rankings either.

At the 49 kg category, Mihaela Valentina Cambei (CSM Onesti) won three silver medals, in snatch, with 86 kg, tied with Windy Cantika Aisah (Indonesia), in clean and jerk with 99 kg, and in overall with 185 kg.Romania will have two more representatives in Tashkent, according to the Romanian Weightlifting Federation, Andreea Cotruta (55 kg category), on Monday (17:00, Romanian time), and Raluca Andreea Olaru (64 kg category), on Wednesday (17:00).