Wholesale trade turnover advances more than 8pct in Romania, Jan.-April, 2018

Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, advanced 8.2pct in Romania in the first four months of 2018 as against the same period of 2017, on positive developments in wholesale trade of unprocessed agricultural products and livestock, according to data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to official statistics, January 1 - April 30, 2018, unadjusted terms, the wholesale trade of unprocessed agricultural products and livestock advanced 13.6pct, wholesale trade intermediation reported an increase by 11pct; wholesale trade of non-food consumer goods (+ 10.9pct); wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+ 8.9pct); non-specialised wholesale trade (+ 8.8pct); specialised wholesale trade of other products (+ 7.6pct); wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 4.9pct), while wholesale of electronic and telecommunications equipment and parts (+ 3.1pct).Adjusted for working days and seasonality, wholesale trade increased overall in the first four months of the year compared with the same period of the previous year, by 8.4pct as a result of increases in unprocessed agricultural products and livestock (+ 15pct); non-specialised wholesale (+ 11.8pct); wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+ 11.6pct); wholesale trade of non-food consumer goods (+ 11.1pct); specialised wholesale of other products (+ 10.7pct); wholesale trade intermediation (+ 6.4pct); wholesale trade of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 5pct) and wholesale of electronic and telecommunications equipment and parts (+ 4.2pct).Compared with April 2017, the April 2018 wholesale trade turnover except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased both in unadjusted terms (+ 12pct) and adjusted terms (11.5pct). In this case, the most important contributions came from the wholesale of unprocessed agricultural products and livestock (+ 29.8pct); specialised wholesale trade of other products (+ 24.2pct);, wholesale trade intermediation (+ 17.4pct) and wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+ 10.9pct).INS data also reveal that in April 2018 compared with the previous month, wholesale fell by 5.9pct in unadjusted terms, but increased by 4.1pct when adjusted for working days and seasonality.