Wife of Romanian-Israeli citizen Tal Haimi, kidnapped in Gaza Strip asks PM Ciolacu for help, information

Ella Haimi, the wife of the Romanian-Israeli citizen Tal Haimi, kidnapped in the Gaza Strip, met Tuesday with prime minister Marcel Ciolacu at the Victoria Palace of Government, saying at the end of the meeting that she asked the prime minister for "help and information" on her husband's current situation.

She said that during the talks she felt the Romanian prime minister's solidarity.

"As far as I am concerned, when I return home, I would like to get a photo. I want a photo with Tal. I want to know if he is dead or alive. I want to know what the situation is at the moment, because I have nothing. And I want to know. This will be a success for me, for the family," said Ella Haimi.

In this context, she expressed the hope that the hostage situation in the Gaza Strip will be resolved as soon as possible, before the Israeli armed forces expand operations in the area.

"Every minute they will die. It should be over as soon as possible," said Ella Haimi.

The meeting with the Romanian prime minister was also attended by the Israeli ambassador in Bucharest, Reuven Azar.

On Monday, Ella Haimi and the Israeli ambassador to Romania had a meeting at Parliament with the Senate president Nicolae Ciuca.

