Winning films at Cannes and Berlin, at Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest #14

The films that won the most prestigious awards in the world of cinema authors at the Cannes and Berlin festivals will be able to be seen, for the first time, at the XIVth edition of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest, which will take place from October 20 to 29 in Bucharest and in the country, the organizers, the Cinemascop Association and Voodoo Films, inform in a release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

The winner of the Palme d'Or, "L'Anatomie d'une Chute", directed by Justine Triet, will be watched as a first, during the festival, as well as "Sur l'Adamant", which won the Golden Bear for the best film in February.

In Bucharest, the screenings will take place in the Elvire Popesco cinema halls of the French Institute in Romania, the Peasant Museum Cinema, as well as in the halls of the Romanian Cinematheque - Cinemateca Eforie and Cinema Union.

The festival program will be announced at the end of September on www.filmedefestival.ro, and tickets will be on sale through the Eventbook network.

Throughout the fourteen editions, the festival gave the Romanian audience the opportunity to meet some of the most important cinema authors, bringing to Romania for the first time Thierry Fremaux, Abdellatif Kechiche, Alain Guiraudie, Albert Serra, Amat Escalante, Andrey Zvyagintsev, Arnaud Desplechin, Asghar Farhadi, Bela Tarr, Berenice Bejo, Carlos Reygadas, Claude Lelouch, Elia Suleiman, Gaspar Noe, Jacqueline Bisset, Jacques Audiard, Juliano Dornelles, Lad j Ly, Laurent Cantet, Luc Dardenne, Lynne Ramsay, Maren Ade, Michel Hazanavicius, Nahuel Perez Biscayart, Olivier Assayas, Sandrine Bonnaire, Stephane Brize, Tarik Saleh, Thomas Salvador.

Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest is an event founded in 2010 by director Cristian Mungiu with the support of the general delegate of the Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Fremaux.