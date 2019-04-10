Without requirements or candidate profile, assessment for prosecutor general position at minister's own hands (Horodniceanu)

Daniel Horodniceanu, former chief prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), argues that the selection procedure of the prosecutor general initiated by the Ministry of Justice did not indicate a candidate profile or the benchmarks that those interested had to meet and considers that "without specific requirements and without a candidate profile, any assessment seems to be only in the minister's own hands."

The statement comes in the context in which the committee headed by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader on Wednesday rejected the four prosecutors who filed their candidacy for the position of prosecutor general - Augustin Lazar, Marian Drilea, Gabriela Scutea and Daniel Horodniceanu - which led to the resumption of the procedure.

"Today's decisions of the Justice minister do not surprise me, but it is necessary to find out what were the requirements we have failed to meet. A subjective appreciation of a person cannot be credible by itself without justifying the benchmarks considered," says Daniel Horodniceanu in a statement sent to AGERPRES.

He says that "this approach is unsatisfactory and unprofessional, whether it comes from the Justice minister, or from the members of the examination committee under his subordination."

"Neither the candidate profile nor the benchmarks we were supposed to meet were presented in the notice for the launch of the procedure. Under these conditions, without specific requirements and without a candidate profile, any assessment seems to be just at the minister's own hands, something that in a democratic society is unacceptable," the prosecutor mentions.

Horodniceanu shows that "although this approach tends to become a way of working", it "runs the risk of discouraging the candidates to come forward in future procedures."

"As far as I am concerned, I have so much confidence in the management project, which I will make public, that I will take advantage of any platform of this kind to make it known to law professionals," the magistrate says.

The new selection procedure for the appointment of the prosecutor general will take place from 12 April to 8 May, reads an announcement posted on the Ministry of Justice's website.

