 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Wizz Air launches three routes from Romania to Turkey

newsair.ro
wizz air

Ultra-low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced the phased launch of three new routes from Romania to Turkey starting from April this year, told Agerpres.

The new flights will operate from Iasi to Istanbul, and from Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest, respectively, to Antalya, according to the following schedule: Bucharest - Antalya (starting from May 19, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays), Cluj-Napoca - Antalya (starting from May 18 - Thursdays and Sundays), and Iasi - Istanbul (starting from April 4 - every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday), the company said in a release.

Tickets can already be booked online on the Wizz Air website, as well as in the mobile app for fares starting from 119 RON/segment/person.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.