Wizz Air launches three routes from Romania to Turkey

Ultra-low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced the phased launch of three new routes from Romania to Turkey starting from April this year, told Agerpres.

The new flights will operate from Iasi to Istanbul, and from Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest, respectively, to Antalya, according to the following schedule: Bucharest - Antalya (starting from May 19, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays), Cluj-Napoca - Antalya (starting from May 18 - Thursdays and Sundays), and Iasi - Istanbul (starting from April 4 - every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday), the company said in a release.

Tickets can already be booked online on the Wizz Air website, as well as in the mobile app for fares starting from 119 RON/segment/person.