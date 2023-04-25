Wizz Air market share to reach over 53%, after taking over routes from BlueAir

Wizz Air's market share in Romania will reach 53% by the end of the year and even more, from over 40%, after the airline operator took over the routes operated by Blue Air, Valeria Bragarenco, Corporate Communications manager, said on Tuesday, in a meeting with journalists.

"Our share of over 40% will reach 53% by the end of the year or even more, because we are now operating the flights that Blue Air used to have and we are trying to offer this possibility for people to travel and reach their final destination," she said.

The representative of Wizz Air emphasized that Romania is a country of major interest for the air operator, and of the 180 aircraft it has in its fleet, 33 are based in the existing bases in our country.

"Romania is a country of major interest, Romanians travel continuously and we certainly do not stop at the 33 aircraft. It is more than clear, in the conditions in which Bucharest is our biggest base and here we have 16 aircraft. We continuously try to invest in Romania, we try to be present in Romania, like the Wizz Marathon was in Cluj, Bucharest, we always try to let people know that we are there, we try to be present in their lives and we try to offer them the cheapest possibilities to travel," Valeria Bragarenco argued.

According to her, the company will launch new flights from June, such as to Antalya, from Bucharest and Cluj, but also from Brasov, in September, to Luton and Dortmund.

The company registered a number of 8.5 million passengers from Romania in 2022.

Regarding aircraft delays, the communication manager claimed that 50% of the company's flights from and to Romania arrived earlier than the scheduled time, and 80% had a delay of no more than 15 minutes, in 2023.

The representative of Wizz Air gave assurances that for the 2023 season the company has enough staff, as continuous recruitments have been made and will be made again.AGERPRES