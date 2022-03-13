Woman from Russia, pursued internationally for participating in illegal armed group - detained in PTF Siret

Border police officers from Suceava found and detained, upon entering the country through Siret Border Crossing Point (PTF), a woman from the Russian Federation, wanted internationally, since 2018, by the authorities in her country, for participating in an illegal armed group, informed, on Sunday, the spokesperson of the Suceava Territorial Service of the Border Police (STPF), Ilie Poroch Seritan.

According to the cited source, the 36-year-old woman was found in the Siret Border Crossing Point, on Friday evening, at 19.00, on the inbound, at the check performed on a passenger bus traveling on the route Ukraine - Turkey.

The woman, on whose behalf an international arrest warrant was issued by Interpol, was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Service with the Suceava County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) for the implementation of the legal measures.

She was presented by the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Suceava Court of Appeal before the judge of rights and freedoms within the Suceava Court of Appeal with a proposal for provisional arrest in case of emergency of the extraditable person Amina Gerikhanova, against whom the Russian judicial authorities ordered the transmission of the April 24, 2018 broadcast issued by Interpol Moscow, requesting arrest for extradition, based on the arrest warrant issued on March 27, 2018 by the Oktyabrsky District Court, Grozny, Russia.

The Suceava Court of Appeal set March 24 as the deadline to determine whether the conditions for extradition were met, as the woman is currently in the IPJ Suceava detention center.