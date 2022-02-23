Women's football: Romania vs. Northern Ireland 1-0, in a friendly match

Romania's women's national football team defeated the Northern Ireland team 1-0 (0-0), in a friendly match held on Wednesday, at Marbella Football Center (Spain).

The only goal of the match was scored by Diana Marcu (63 min.), according to the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) website.

Romania ranks 42nd in the FIFA rankings, while Northern Ireland ranks 46th, Agerpres.ro informs.

Romania fielded the following players: Camelia Ceasar - Teodora Meluta, Olivia Oprea, Maria Ficzay, Bianca Sandu (Erika Gered, 67) - Ioana Bortan (captain) - Claudia Bistrian (Madalina Tatar, 84), Stefania Vatafu (Andrea Herczeg, 61), Mara Batea (Ana Vladulescu, 61) - Cristina Carp (Laura Rus, 61), Diana Marcu. Coach: Cristian Dulca.

Northern Ireland started with: Jackie Burns - Sarah McFadden, Rebecca Holloway, Nadene Caldwell (captain), Laura Rafferty - Chloe McCarron, Marissa Callaghan - Kirsty McGuinness, Lauren Wade, Abbie Magee - Simone Magill. Coach: Kenny Shiels.

In the first training match of this stage, Romania was outscored by Austria 6-1.

In April, Romania will play the next matches in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers, at home to Switzerland (April 8) and away to Croatia (April 12).