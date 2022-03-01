'You are not alone!': Metropolis of Moldavia offers free medical services to Ukrainian refugees

“You are not alone!” the representatives of the Providența medical establishments of the Metropolis of Moldavia and Bukovina told the Ukrainian refugees in a message. The Providența Polyclinic, Hospital and Medical Foundation will offer free services to those in need.

“Pregnant women and children have priority. Therefore, the doctors will voluntarily help those who are in such a trial, offering them consultations and other necessary medical services,” the representatives of Providența – Iași announced, according to basilica.ro.

“If you know them, if they live with you or in refugee centres, you can contact us at the phone numbers: +40745 065 643 or +40786 294 308. We will request the identity card and provide these services by appointment. We also need the support of volunteer students who know Ukrainian or Russian,” the medical institution noted.

Providența Polyclinic began its activity in 1998, with the blessing of His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel, during his tenure as Metropolitan of Moldavia and Bukovina.

In 2008, the Providența Hospital was established, the first hospital of the Church. It has 102 beds, two operating rooms, an Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit and offers discounted medical services.