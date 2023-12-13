Zelensky's presence in Washington, a very good signal, PNL leader says

The presence of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Washington is "a very good signal" because the needs of Ukraine in the war with Russia, as well as the possibilities of support, are being analysed, the Romanian Senate's president and National Liberal Party (PNL)'s leader Nicolae Ciuca told the private television Digi24 on Tuesday night.

The liberal leader says that the war in Ukraine represents a difficult moment for the entire region, but also for Europe, and the EU and the democratic states are making efforts to continue providing the necessary support for Ukraine to resist Russian aggression.

"We have reached a moment when, with the emergence of the Middle East conflict, the resources and the need for support suddenly had to go in two different ways (...) and then everything that means support material, equipment, the logistics of war experienced a decrease for Ukraine. The presence of president Zelensky in Washington I think is a very good signal because when you go there you discuss and analyse on the one hand the needs, on the other hand the possibilities of support and I am convinced that they are also analysing what the consequences would be in the event that Ukraine could no longer resist Russian aggression. The same is happening at the EU level, because, beyond the support with war equipment, financial support is also needed because the civilian population of Ukraine has to live and lead their daily life," Nicolae Ciuca said.

Regarding Romania's position, the Senate president added that it is important to continue the support given to Ukraine.