Zentiva invests 25 mln lei in 2019 in modernization of its existing capacities

pastile

Zentiva Romania, a local producer of generic drugs, invested last year approximately 25 million lei in new equipment and in the modernization of existing capacities, especially when it comes to pellet and injection solutions manufacturing, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The company has also invested in laboratory equipment and other manufacturing areas to accommodate new products in the factory. Over 50 pct of the production is made for export, to countries such as Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and others.

The company reported last year a turnover of 535.4 million lei, up by 16 pct compared to the previous year, and a profit of 46.34 million lei.

Zentiva Romania is part of the European group Zentiva, one of the most important generic drug manufacturers in Europe. The group owns production units in Bucharest and Prague.

