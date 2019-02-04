10 August protest file/ Supreme Court: Roughly 1,180 witnesses heard so far

The prosecutors have heard so far roughly 1,180 witnesses and 560 injured persons and civil parties in the file wherein the criminal prosecution is carried out in connection with the organisation, the leadership, the way of intervention of the gendarmes against the protesters who have participated in the 10 august 2018 rally in downtown Victoriei Square of Bucharest.

"In view of establishing the facts, so far were heard approximately 1,180 witnesses, 560 injured persons/civil parties, some of whom submitting documents and medical records on the injures suffered. Likewise, administered were, in part the evidence they asked for, the storage media containing images recorded during the events were viewed, both those that were submitted to the file by the injured persons and those sent by the public order bodies or other legal entities," informs a release by the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ or Supreme Court, ed. n.) sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

According to PICCJ, a physical-chemical expertise of the tear irritating substances used by the force orders during the intervention is undergoing.

"The military prosecutors made steps for the declassification of the documents carried out by the structures with attributions and having acted on 10 August 2018, part of which documents being already declassified and forwarded to the criminal prosecution bodies to be considered for the settlement of the case," the PICCJ release adds.