128,400 doses of Moderna vaccine will arrive in Bucharest on Friday

A number of 128,400 doses of Moderna vaccine will arrive, on Friday, at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Development Research in Bucharest, informs the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19.

According to the same source, the transport is provided by the producing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to the capital city by land.

To date, 1,238,400 doses of Moderna have been received and 664,819 have already been used to immunise the population.