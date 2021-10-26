150,639 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24 hrs, over 6 million with complete scheme

A record number of 150,639 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 111,033 represent the first dose, 11,635 - the second dose and 27,971 - the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) reported on Tuesday.

According to the CNCAV, since the beginning of the COVID vaccination campaign, as of December 27, 2020, 12,129,295 doses of the vaccine have been administered, for 6,621,326 people, of whom 6,041,920 have received the full scheme and 759,661 have been inoculated with the third dose.

In the last 24 hours, 78 adverse reactions were recorded, four of local type and 74 of whole-body type.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 18,211 side effects to COVID vaccines, 1,964 of local type and 16,247 of whole-body type.